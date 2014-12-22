Texas Largest Golf Star Bluejack National Showcased During Lavish Media Preview

MONTGOMERY, Texas Bluejack National, the world-class private club and community, achieved another important milestone toward its late fall 2015 opening as it was showcased during a lavish media preview to rave reviews during Shell Houston Open week.

The exclusive event, which included Bluejack executives and Tiger Woods Design team members, along with club members and course executives, showcased the progress of Woods’ first U.S. design which will be opened later this fall.

“This is a big milestone for us, because we are getting to share the concept and the dream of Bluejack National with a new group of influential media and decision makers. We are glad we were able have so many people out here,” said Casey Paulson, President of Bluejack National.

Among those speaking at the event was Houston’s Mark O’Meara, Bluejack National Ambassador and World Golf Hall of Fame Inductee and Bryon Bell, President Tiger Woods Design.

Michael Abbott, President of Beacon Land Development, kicked off the evening which including a dinner and course tours, by saying it was another special night in what promises to be one of Texas’ most special family private courses.

“For us, Bluejack National is real and living and it’s exciting to be sharing this great dream with so many people.”

Also present was Eric Bauer, Director of Agronomy Bluejack National, Brandon Goodyk, Director of Development – Bluejack National and Andy Mitchell, President & CEO Lantern Asset Management.

The evening also served as the introduction of newly hired head golf professional Rich Barcelo, a former PGA Tour player and teacher, who will oversee the golf operations for the par 72 course which will play 7,475 yards from the back tees.

“I first saw this course in 2010 and I never knew a course in Houston could have this many elevation changes or interesting topography,” said Bell. “It’s come together really fast over the last several months and it’s really encouraging to see it this far along.

“Tiger feeds off the old style courses and this is a great site for that. This is something he’s wanted to do for a long time.”

O’Meara, who now plays on the Champions Tour and recently made the cut in the Masters Tournament as the 1998 defending champion, will carry a Bluejack logo on his golf bag and also represent the course in Texas and nationwide.

“The first time I came out here, I couldn’t believe the beauty of this site and it’s a thrill to see where it’s come to,” he said.

The large number of TV crews, local, Texas, national and international press, did a series of group and one-on-one interviews along with getting into course vans for an up-close tour of the project.

For more information, further media tours and information about Bluejack National, go to www.bluejack.com or e-mail jgovernale@bluejacknational.com or call 281-745-2163.