Quality prints of Chapman’s ‘Infamous 18 Holes’ available

While some of today’s younger golfers may not be aware of them, many of their parents and grandparents do remember seeing the “Infamous 18 Holes” painted by golfer/artist Loyal H. (Bud) Chapman when they were introduced in the late 1970s.

After being featured on the cover of Golf Digest Magazine, art prints posters of the unique imaginary course were made available for sale here and in Japan.

These posters were produced by the four-color separation printing process used at the time and came close to duplicating the originals, but now the new Gicleé printing process is able to produce true replicas of the original paintings, allowing TPK Golf to re-issue them as art quality prints.

“The difference in color, brightness and shading, and how that affects depth perception is amazing,” reported TPK Golf CEO Vlad Gribovsky, the official dealer.

The Gicleé prints will be 2228 inches, about 40 per cent of the size of the original paintings, and will be on archival paper.

TPK Golf will be showing the quality prints to golf professionals in booths 3204 and 3205 at the PGA Merchandise Show, scheduled Jan. 21-23 in Orlando. They will also be on display in the “New Products” section.

Larger art quality prints of the “Infamous 18 Holes” are also available to art collectors. Go to tpkgolf.com for additional information and to get glimpses of the unusual holes.

Chapman, 92, is a native of Minnesota who now lives in Florida. He began painting at an early age and got his start in golf as a caddie at age 12. He was a commercial artist after his discharge from the service as a pilot in World War II. He was a perennial champion at his own club, won several state tournaments and participated in many USGA national events. Today, he regularly betters his age.

As famed golf course architect Pete Dye once noted, “Bud’s innovative thinking certainly influenced many designers to make contours a little steeper and the bunkers a little deeper and generally to think outside the box with news designs, and, in that way Bud made a great contribution to the game.”



About TPK Golf

TPK offers quality leather products made in the United States for golfers. Owner Vlad Gribovsky is also the agent for artist Bud Chapman and the Infamous 18 Holes of Golf and the patent holder and manufacturer of the Putting Stick®. For more information, call 800-433-4653, 952 442-5022, email vlad@vge.vg or visit www.tpkgolf.com

About the Artist

Loyal H. “Bud” Chapman’s lust for life is reflected in his painting, which deftly combines his love for golf with love of our earth’s varied beauty. A native of Minnesota, Chapman, 92, began painting at an early age and played his first round of golf as a caddie at the age of 12 at Interlachen Country Club, the site where Bobby Jones finalized his grand slam. During World War II, Chapman flew B-29s and created a comic strip called “Willie Washout”. After his discharge from the service, he attended Walker Art School in Minneapolis, and later opened his own art studio, starting his career as a commercial artist. In 1972 he started and completed his first golf painting, Victoria Falls Golf Club. Seventeen more holes followed over the next 10 years that were to be the 18 Infamous Holes. To climax and complete the series, he created the 19th Infamous Hole Golf Course. The imaginary holes first appeared in Golf Digest Magazine and later were featured internationally in Reader’s Digest Magazine. They have appeared and been featured on numerous television talk shows and have been distributed throughout the world. Famed golf course architect Pete Dye noted,” Bud’s innovative thinking certainly influenced many designers to make contours a little steeper and the bunkers a little deeper and generally to think outside the box with news designs, and, in that way Bud made a great contribution to the game.” As a scratch golfer, he has been a perennial champion as his own club, won several state tournaments and has participated in many USGA national amateur events. He regularly accomplishes the feat of bettering his age even today. He holds a pilot license and is always seeking out adventure, whether it’s fishing, hunting or searching for buried treasure.